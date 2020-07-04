All apartments in Carrollwood
4811 Cypress Ridge Pl
4811 Cypress Ridge Pl

4811 Cypress Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Cypress Ridge Place, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Beacon Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Cypress Ridge Place - Property Id: 166763

Welcome home to this beautiful and meticulously maintained 3br/2ba/2cg located in the highly desired community of Beacon Meadows. On a quiet CLU-DE-SAC the home sits on .26 acres!! The inside of this REMODELED home boasts new porcelain tile (20x20) throughout the common areas, a MASTER ENSUITE that leads to the pool through double French doors, FRESH PAINT throughout, a W/D combo and a WORK BENCH in the garage. The backyard is the perfect getaway including a custom raised bed GARDEN fully equipped with its own watering system, a tool SHED, a FIREPIT and luscious Oaks trees to relax under. The privacy FENCE encloses the spacious outdoor area that is perfect for summer pool parties or just enjoying some quiet time; setup the grill and lay out by the SALT WATER POOL to relax. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and pool. Excellent schools, close to Citrus Park mall, Restaurants and much more. Centrally located minutes from N Dale Mabry and the Veteran's Expressway.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl have any available units?
4811 Cypress Ridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl have?
Some of 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Cypress Ridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl offers parking.
Does 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl has a pool.
Does 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4811 Cypress Ridge Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

