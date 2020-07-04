4811 Cypress Ridge Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Cypress Ridge Place - Property Id: 166763



Welcome home to this beautiful and meticulously maintained 3br/2ba/2cg located in the highly desired community of Beacon Meadows. On a quiet CLU-DE-SAC the home sits on .26 acres!! The inside of this REMODELED home boasts new porcelain tile (20x20) throughout the common areas, a MASTER ENSUITE that leads to the pool through double French doors, FRESH PAINT throughout, a W/D combo and a WORK BENCH in the garage. The backyard is the perfect getaway including a custom raised bed GARDEN fully equipped with its own watering system, a tool SHED, a FIREPIT and luscious Oaks trees to relax under. The privacy FENCE encloses the spacious outdoor area that is perfect for summer pool parties or just enjoying some quiet time; setup the grill and lay out by the SALT WATER POOL to relax. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and pool. Excellent schools, close to Citrus Park mall, Restaurants and much more. Centrally located minutes from N Dale Mabry and the Veteran's Expressway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166763

