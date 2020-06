Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai. Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliances and centrally located in the heart of Carrollwood. Beacon Meadows Park located at the end of the street makes this a great family friendly home. 20 Minutes to Causeway beaches 45 minutes to Gulf Beaches 20 minutes to downtown 15 minutes to Busch Gardens and Raymond James Stadium/Steinbrenner Field. Also Available fully furnished with Flexible lease terms, 30 day minimum stay required.