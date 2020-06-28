4702 CRESSON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Move In Ready 4/3 Pool Home! This beautiful home sets on a large corner lot with a fully fenced backyard with large pool surrounded by a paver patio. Inside this stunning home features and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, updated baths, and a split floorplan. The bonus Florida room has sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool and a full pool bath. Convenient and easy access to Dale Mabry and the Veterans Expressway. Lawn and pool service included. Shed is for owner's items. Florida Room couches can be left for incoming tenant per request. Tenant to pay $125 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.