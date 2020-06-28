All apartments in Carrollwood
4702 CRESSON COURT

4702 Cresson Court · No Longer Available
Location

4702 Cresson Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Stonehedge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Move In Ready 4/3 Pool Home! This beautiful home sets on a large corner lot with a fully fenced backyard with large pool surrounded by a paver patio. Inside this stunning home features and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, updated baths, and a split floorplan. The bonus Florida room has sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool and a full pool bath. Convenient and easy access to Dale Mabry and the Veterans Expressway. Lawn and pool service included. Shed is for owner's items. Florida Room couches can be left for incoming tenant per request. Tenant to pay $125 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 CRESSON COURT have any available units?
4702 CRESSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4702 CRESSON COURT have?
Some of 4702 CRESSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 CRESSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4702 CRESSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 CRESSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4702 CRESSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4702 CRESSON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4702 CRESSON COURT offers parking.
Does 4702 CRESSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4702 CRESSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 CRESSON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4702 CRESSON COURT has a pool.
Does 4702 CRESSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 4702 CRESSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 CRESSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 CRESSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 CRESSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4702 CRESSON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
