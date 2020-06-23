4504 Cedarwood Village Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great 3BR/2BA Villa in Carrollwood with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 3BR/2BA Villa in Carrollwood. Open floor plan features: ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring, large living/dining room combo, one car garage with laundry area that includes washer/dryer and screened patio that looks out to conservation area. Spacious kitchen features: breakfast bar and pantry and includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Great location close to Dale Mabry Hwy and Veterans Expressway. Close to shopping and restaurants. Inside pest control and trash included. Renters Insurance required.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact: Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions 813-393-6959



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4665194)