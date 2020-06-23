All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4504 Cedarwood Village Dr

4504 Cedarwood Village Drive
Location

4504 Cedarwood Village Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3BR/2BA Villa in Carrollwood with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 3BR/2BA Villa in Carrollwood. Open floor plan features: ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring, large living/dining room combo, one car garage with laundry area that includes washer/dryer and screened patio that looks out to conservation area. Spacious kitchen features: breakfast bar and pantry and includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Great location close to Dale Mabry Hwy and Veterans Expressway. Close to shopping and restaurants. Inside pest control and trash included. Renters Insurance required.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact: Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions 813-393-6959

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4665194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr have any available units?
4504 Cedarwood Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr have?
Some of 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Cedarwood Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr offers parking.
Does 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr have a pool?
No, 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 Cedarwood Village Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
