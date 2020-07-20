4130 Gauge Line Loop

Amenities

Carrollwood Modern Style 2BR/2BA Townhome w. Loft in Gated Community - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 07/01/19. Sleek Modern 2BR/2BA Carrollwood Townhome with Loft in Gated Community. Built in 2018 this gorgeous townhome features stain concrete, ceramic tile and wood flooring. Other features include ceiling to floor windows, great amount of natural lighting, spiral staircase that leads to spacious loft area, living room/kitchen open concept, 2 covered parking spaces and rooftop open patio. Guest room and guest bath with tub located on first floor and master bedroom and master bath with shower and double sinks on second floor. Beautiful kitchen with island/breakfast bar, wood cabinets, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great location convenient to Dale Mabry Hwy and Veterans Expressway. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1506218?accessKey=5c2e



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions 813-393-6959.



