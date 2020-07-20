All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 4130 Gauge Line Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4130 Gauge Line Loop
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:34 PM

4130 Gauge Line Loop

4130 Gauge Line Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4130 Gauge Line Loop, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Carrollwood Modern Style 2BR/2BA Townhome w. Loft in Gated Community - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 07/01/19. Sleek Modern 2BR/2BA Carrollwood Townhome with Loft in Gated Community. Built in 2018 this gorgeous townhome features stain concrete, ceramic tile and wood flooring. Other features include ceiling to floor windows, great amount of natural lighting, spiral staircase that leads to spacious loft area, living room/kitchen open concept, 2 covered parking spaces and rooftop open patio. Guest room and guest bath with tub located on first floor and master bedroom and master bath with shower and double sinks on second floor. Beautiful kitchen with island/breakfast bar, wood cabinets, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great location convenient to Dale Mabry Hwy and Veterans Expressway. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1506218?accessKey=5c2e

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4841180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Gauge Line Loop have any available units?
4130 Gauge Line Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4130 Gauge Line Loop have?
Some of 4130 Gauge Line Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Gauge Line Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Gauge Line Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Gauge Line Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 Gauge Line Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4130 Gauge Line Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Gauge Line Loop offers parking.
Does 4130 Gauge Line Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Gauge Line Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Gauge Line Loop have a pool?
No, 4130 Gauge Line Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Gauge Line Loop have accessible units?
No, 4130 Gauge Line Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Gauge Line Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Gauge Line Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 Gauge Line Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4130 Gauge Line Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with BalconiesCarrollwood Apartments with Gyms
Carrollwood Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FL
Westchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa