Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4112 Tartan Pl

4112 Tartan Place · (813) 474-7410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3 baths, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets. There are sliding glass doors across the back with no view of neighbors allowing you to drink coffee in peace ??

When you are interested in the property you can click the apply now button

call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions

(RLNE4994400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Tartan Pl have any available units?
4112 Tartan Pl has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4112 Tartan Pl have?
Some of 4112 Tartan Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Tartan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Tartan Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Tartan Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 Tartan Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4112 Tartan Pl offer parking?
No, 4112 Tartan Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4112 Tartan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Tartan Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Tartan Pl have a pool?
No, 4112 Tartan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Tartan Pl have accessible units?
No, 4112 Tartan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Tartan Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Tartan Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Tartan Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4112 Tartan Pl has units with air conditioning.
