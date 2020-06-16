4112 Tartan Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets. There are sliding glass doors across the back with no view of neighbors allowing you to drink coffee in peace ??



When you are interested in the property you can click the apply now button



call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions



(RLNE4994400)