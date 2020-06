Amenities

2 BEDROOM 2 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDO LOCATED IN THE LANDINGS. Elongated living room connecting into the kitchen area with breakfast bar, laminate flooring and all major appliances such as refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Master Bathroom comes with a vanity sink and shower/garden tub combo. GATED COMMUNITY WITH NICE VIEWS. CLUBHOUSE AND POOL WITH TENNIS AND VOLLEYBALL COURTS. Call now!