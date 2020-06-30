4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12

Amenities
Spacious 1Bd/1Ba Condo in New Tampa - Gated - Property Id: 213977
Roomy upstairs 1 bedroom condo in The Villas of New Tampa. Airy open floor plan, tall ceilings, spacious kitchen and private balcony! The Villas is a gated community that features a swimming pool, fitness room, laundry facilities, community car wash area and playground. Just minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife and I75 and I275. For more information, please call licensed realtor/Home Locators Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213977
