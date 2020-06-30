All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12

4104 Stillwater Terrace Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
Carrollwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4104 Stillwater Terrace Cove, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Spacious 1Bd/1Ba Condo in New Tampa - Gated - Property Id: 213977

Roomy upstairs 1 bedroom condo in The Villas of New Tampa. Airy open floor plan, tall ceilings, spacious kitchen and private balcony! The Villas is a gated community that features a swimming pool, fitness room, laundry facilities, community car wash area and playground. Just minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife and I75 and I275. For more information, please call licensed realtor/Home Locators Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213977
Property Id 213977

(RLNE5505905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 have any available units?
4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 have?
Some of 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 currently offering any rent specials?
4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 is pet friendly.
Does 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 offer parking?
No, 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 does not offer parking.
Does 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 have a pool?
Yes, 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 has a pool.
Does 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 have accessible units?
No, 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa