4104 STILLWATER TERRACE CV 12

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym on-site laundry playground pool

Spacious 1Bd/1Ba Condo in New Tampa - Gated - Property Id: 213977



Roomy upstairs 1 bedroom condo in The Villas of New Tampa. Airy open floor plan, tall ceilings, spacious kitchen and private balcony! The Villas is a gated community that features a swimming pool, fitness room, laundry facilities, community car wash area and playground. Just minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife and I75 and I275. For more information, please call licensed realtor/Home Locators Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213977

Property Id 213977



(RLNE5505905)