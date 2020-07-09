All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE

2816 Safe Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Safe Harbor Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Terrific location - Gorgeous Home - Amazing Upgrades - Beautiful Neighborhood! This 4 bedroom home features a den, screened pool, fenced yard, and is a MUST SEE! As you drive into this gated neighborhood, you will immediately notice the pristine tree lined streets and pride of ownership of the neighborhood. When you walk into the front door, you will appreciate all of the upgrades and updates this home has to offer. Gorgeous tumbled travertine tile and wood floors throughout the entire home - not one stitch of carpeting! Popular split bedroom plan - Master bedroom and Den on one side, Two Bedrooms and Bath on the other side and One Bedroom and Bath in the back creating a great In-law retreat. Spacious Family room with gorgeous oversize windows and soaring ceilings. Newly remodeled kitchen with an abundance of decorative cabinets, granite counters, and sleek stainless steel appliances, including a wine fridge, new refrigerator and dishwasher. This home also boasts volume ceilings and 8 foot doors throughout. Amazing additional living area in the backyard - large paved patio, newly resurfaced pool and newer fenced yard makes this great usable space! SHORT TERM RENTAL considered. LEASE-PURCHASE available!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

