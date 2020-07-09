2816 SAFE HARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Terrific location - Gorgeous Home - Amazing Upgrades - Beautiful Neighborhood! This 4 bedroom home features a den, screened pool, fenced yard, and is a MUST SEE! As you drive into this gated neighborhood, you will immediately notice the pristine tree lined streets and pride of ownership of the neighborhood. When you walk into the front door, you will appreciate all of the upgrades and updates this home has to offer. Gorgeous tumbled travertine tile and wood floors throughout the entire home - not one stitch of carpeting! Popular split bedroom plan - Master bedroom and Den on one side, Two Bedrooms and Bath on the other side and One Bedroom and Bath in the back creating a great In-law retreat. Spacious Family room with gorgeous oversize windows and soaring ceilings. Newly remodeled kitchen with an abundance of decorative cabinets, granite counters, and sleek stainless steel appliances, including a wine fridge, new refrigerator and dishwasher. This home also boasts volume ceilings and 8 foot doors throughout. Amazing additional living area in the backyard - large paved patio, newly resurfaced pool and newer fenced yard makes this great usable space! SHORT TERM RENTAL considered. LEASE-PURCHASE available!!