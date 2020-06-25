All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2106 South Fore Circle

2106 South Fore Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2106 South Fore Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33612

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath house in Heritage Square near the Forest Hills golf course. Bright and open with high-ceiling in living spaces. Remodeled kitchen in 2015 with granite countertops and island; new refrigerator, built-in microwave, stove and dishwasher. New stainless steel disposal in 2019. Dining room has a buffet that matches kitchen cabinets. HUGE living room. Gorgeous renovated bathrooms. Newly painted exterior and interior in 2019. Large diagonal tile floors, new interior doors, new 6" baseboards throughout. 5 ceiling fans. Walk-in closet in master and large closets in other two bedrooms. Laundry room with deep sink and overhead shelving--ready for your washer/dryer. Adjacent 5x10 storage room with concrete floor and two doors (one to garage and one to backyard). Architectural shingle roof and doublepane windows installed in 2007. New air conditioner and alarm system in 2016. New water heater and all new plumbing in 2017. Renewed sprinkler system. Large, fenced backyard with fruit trees and a paver patio for cookouts. 2-car garage with new garage opener. HOA $400 per year. Note: trampoline left by former tenant (uncertain condition - must be checked by expert for safety) will be included or removed at buyer's discretion. Shopping - near major roads of Fowler Ave. and Florida Ave.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 South Fore Circle have any available units?
2106 South Fore Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 2106 South Fore Circle have?
Some of 2106 South Fore Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 South Fore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2106 South Fore Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 South Fore Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 South Fore Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2106 South Fore Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2106 South Fore Circle offers parking.
Does 2106 South Fore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 South Fore Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 South Fore Circle have a pool?
No, 2106 South Fore Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2106 South Fore Circle have accessible units?
No, 2106 South Fore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 South Fore Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 South Fore Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 South Fore Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2106 South Fore Circle has units with air conditioning.
