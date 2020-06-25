2106 South Fore Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath house in Heritage Square near the Forest Hills golf course. Bright and open with high-ceiling in living spaces. Remodeled kitchen in 2015 with granite countertops and island; new refrigerator, built-in microwave, stove and dishwasher. New stainless steel disposal in 2019. Dining room has a buffet that matches kitchen cabinets. HUGE living room. Gorgeous renovated bathrooms. Newly painted exterior and interior in 2019. Large diagonal tile floors, new interior doors, new 6" baseboards throughout. 5 ceiling fans. Walk-in closet in master and large closets in other two bedrooms. Laundry room with deep sink and overhead shelving--ready for your washer/dryer. Adjacent 5x10 storage room with concrete floor and two doors (one to garage and one to backyard). Architectural shingle roof and doublepane windows installed in 2007. New air conditioner and alarm system in 2016. New water heater and all new plumbing in 2017. Renewed sprinkler system. Large, fenced backyard with fruit trees and a paver patio for cookouts. 2-car garage with new garage opener. HOA $400 per year. Note: trampoline left by former tenant (uncertain condition - must be checked by expert for safety) will be included or removed at buyer's discretion. Shopping - near major roads of Fowler Ave. and Florida Ave.



