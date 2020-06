Amenities

2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar. Upstairs has split bedroom plan with separate baths for each. Main bedroom offers screened in balcony overlooking golf course and bathroom with separate shower, garden tub and Granite counters with dual sinks. Great Location close to shopping, restaurants etc. in the Heart of Carrollwood.