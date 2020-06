Amenities

garage walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community. (The Chardonnay @ Carrollwood Village) This town home features a 1 car garage, large bedrooms, huge walk in closets in master, berber carpet and Community club house, swimming pool and tennis courts. This place will not last long.



(RLNE5630316)