Carrollwood, FL
13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE

13704 Halliford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13704 Halliford Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FABULOUS SPACIOUS HOME LOCATED ON OVERSIZED HOMESITE WITH FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. Home is in great Condition w/ Newer Windows,FrenchDoors,A/C,Fabulous floorplan with 5 Bedrms/3 Baths, Split floorplan W/ Master Bdrm & 5th Bdrm on one end of home and 3 BdrmsBedrooms off Family Room. Oversized Kitchen with Island, breakfast Nook Open to Large Family Room w/ Fireplace, & Built-in Bookshelves overlooking Caged Pool and Outdoor Kithchen on Spacious Lanai. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN BATH INCLUDES STEP-IN SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB PLUS DOUBLE VANITIES, WALK-IN CL0SET OVERLOOKING POOL. Large Secondary Bedrooms - 5th Bedroom/Den with Built-in Wall to Wall Bookshelves,& Workstation. HARDWOOD FOORS,OVERSIZED 3-CARGARAGE WITH WORKSHOP AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE have any available units?
13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
