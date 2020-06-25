13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE

Amenities
FABULOUS SPACIOUS HOME LOCATED ON OVERSIZED HOMESITE WITH FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. Home is in great Condition w/ Newer Windows,FrenchDoors,A/C,Fabulous floorplan with 5 Bedrms/3 Baths, Split floorplan W/ Master Bdrm & 5th Bdrm on one end of home and 3 BdrmsBedrooms off Family Room. Oversized Kitchen with Island, breakfast Nook Open to Large Family Room w/ Fireplace, & Built-in Bookshelves overlooking Caged Pool and Outdoor Kithchen on Spacious Lanai. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN BATH INCLUDES STEP-IN SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB PLUS DOUBLE VANITIES, WALK-IN CL0SET OVERLOOKING POOL. Large Secondary Bedrooms - 5th Bedroom/Den with Built-in Wall to Wall Bookshelves,& Workstation. HARDWOOD FOORS,OVERSIZED 3-CARGARAGE WITH WORKSHOP AREA.