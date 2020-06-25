13704 HALLIFORD DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

FABULOUS SPACIOUS HOME LOCATED ON OVERSIZED HOMESITE WITH FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. Home is in great Condition w/ Newer Windows,FrenchDoors,A/C,Fabulous floorplan with 5 Bedrms/3 Baths, Split floorplan W/ Master Bdrm & 5th Bdrm on one end of home and 3 BdrmsBedrooms off Family Room. Oversized Kitchen with Island, breakfast Nook Open to Large Family Room w/ Fireplace, & Built-in Bookshelves overlooking Caged Pool and Outdoor Kithchen on Spacious Lanai. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN BATH INCLUDES STEP-IN SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB PLUS DOUBLE VANITIES, WALK-IN CL0SET OVERLOOKING POOL. Large Secondary Bedrooms - 5th Bedroom/Den with Built-in Wall to Wall Bookshelves,& Workstation. HARDWOOD FOORS,OVERSIZED 3-CARGARAGE WITH WORKSHOP AREA.