Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
12020 Hardaman Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12020 Hardaman Place

12020 Hardaman Place · No Longer Available
Location

12020 Hardaman Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
12020 Hardaman Place Available 02/01/19 Beautiful Home In Olde Carrollwood - Access to Lake Carroll! - This lovely 3/2/1 originally built in 1973 has been totally updated. Appliances, counter tops, flooring; the works! Beautiful Stone Fireplace accents magnificent open kitchen and great room. Formal dining room, living room and giant bonus room are just the start of what your future home has to offer. Located on quiet cul-de-sac, enjoy deeded Lake Carroll access. So bring your kayak, canoe, paddle board, jon boat or jet ski and enjoy the "lake life" Minutes from Fletcher and Dale Mabry, shopping and dining opportunities abound. Downtown Tampa and the Airport easily within 30 minutes; So come see near north Tampa at it's finest. Hurry! This will not last!

*No smoking
*No cats
*Non-Aggressive dogs ok with $300 deposit + $35 additional monthly pet rent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4649905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 Hardaman Place have any available units?
12020 Hardaman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
Is 12020 Hardaman Place currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Hardaman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Hardaman Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12020 Hardaman Place is pet friendly.
Does 12020 Hardaman Place offer parking?
No, 12020 Hardaman Place does not offer parking.
Does 12020 Hardaman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12020 Hardaman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Hardaman Place have a pool?
No, 12020 Hardaman Place does not have a pool.
Does 12020 Hardaman Place have accessible units?
No, 12020 Hardaman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Hardaman Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 Hardaman Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 Hardaman Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 Hardaman Place does not have units with air conditioning.
