pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

12020 Hardaman Place Available 02/01/19 Beautiful Home In Olde Carrollwood - Access to Lake Carroll! - This lovely 3/2/1 originally built in 1973 has been totally updated. Appliances, counter tops, flooring; the works! Beautiful Stone Fireplace accents magnificent open kitchen and great room. Formal dining room, living room and giant bonus room are just the start of what your future home has to offer. Located on quiet cul-de-sac, enjoy deeded Lake Carroll access. So bring your kayak, canoe, paddle board, jon boat or jet ski and enjoy the "lake life" Minutes from Fletcher and Dale Mabry, shopping and dining opportunities abound. Downtown Tampa and the Airport easily within 30 minutes; So come see near north Tampa at it's finest. Hurry! This will not last!



*No smoking

*No cats

*Non-Aggressive dogs ok with $300 deposit + $35 additional monthly pet rent



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4649905)