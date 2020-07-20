All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated January 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

12011 VERA AVENUE

12011 Vera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12011 Vera Avenue, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to the heart of Carrollwood! Beautifully upgraded and remodeled two bed/ two bath home with a fenced backyard. Kitchen fully equip with stainless steel appliances and a laundry room that comes with WASHER & DRYER! Offering lots of natural light in the common areas, this home is ideal for a weekend BBQ or just your everyday entertainment. This perfect home is loaded with tons of closet space and a one car garage for extra storage or parking the car. Pet friendly with restrictions. Call today for more information. Please DO NOT disturb current tenants! Available for 2/1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 VERA AVENUE have any available units?
12011 VERA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 12011 VERA AVENUE have?
Some of 12011 VERA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 VERA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12011 VERA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 VERA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12011 VERA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 12011 VERA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12011 VERA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12011 VERA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12011 VERA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 VERA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 12011 VERA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 12011 VERA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12011 VERA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 VERA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12011 VERA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12011 VERA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12011 VERA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
