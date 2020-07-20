12011 VERA AVENUE

Amenities
Welcome to the heart of Carrollwood! Beautifully upgraded and remodeled two bed/ two bath home with a fenced backyard. Kitchen fully equip with stainless steel appliances and a laundry room that comes with WASHER & DRYER! Offering lots of natural light in the common areas, this home is ideal for a weekend BBQ or just your everyday entertainment. This perfect home is loaded with tons of closet space and a one car garage for extra storage or parking the car. Pet friendly with restrictions. Call today for more information. Please DO NOT disturb current tenants! Available for 2/1 move in.