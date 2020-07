Amenities

Available Immediately!! Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! Spacious 3 bedroom 3 baths. FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT!!! Move in Ready! Ceramic Tile Flooring throughout!. Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!! HOA includes Community Park, 2 large Pools, Soccer Fields, Basketball courts and Fishing Lakes. Conveniently located to nearby shopping, schools and so much more! THIS HOME IS MOVE-IN READY!