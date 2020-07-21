11010 Summer Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Carrollwood Plantation 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Welcome home!! This lovely house is located in the desirable Carrollwood community with close proximity to surrounding amenities and popular Tampa Bay locations.



Enjoy this newly remodeled house, featuring spacious living room areas with soaring ceilings and large windows that provide an abundance of natural light.

You'll love the new kitchen featuring maple wood, soft closing cabinets, exotic granite countertops and breakfast bar that opens to the dining room area with french doors leading outside.



Many upgrades throughout include New A/C, New Tile Flooring in Living Room/ Dinning Room and Kitchen, New lush carpeting, interior paint, window fixtures, bathroom tiles, exterior paint, fully vinyl fenced backyard, as well as sod and landscaping.



Washer and dryer included, HOA included, lawn care and landscaping included. PETS Ok with Owner approval.



INCOME

Gross income at least 3 times price of rent.

Must have a minimum of two years with current employer.



Credit will be verified

The application will be denied for unfavorable accounts which include, but are not limited to: collections, charge-off, repossession, and current recent delinquency, and open bankruptcies.



CRIMINAL BACK GROUND CHECK

The applicant will automatically denied if:

1. Applicant has falsified information on the application.

2. The applicant has been convicted, has a felony record, or a 1st degree misdemeanor that was adjudicated guilty or had adjudication withheld in the past ten (10) years.

3. Applicant has ever been convicted of any sexual related offense or VCAP (Violent Crime Against Person) that was adjudicated guilty or had adjudication withheld.

4. Applicant has been evicted with in the last three (3) years.



Stuart Castillo

813-850-6236

Stuart@TBRAIG.com



(RLNE3650260)