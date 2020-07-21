All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 11010 Summer Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
11010 Summer Dr.
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

11010 Summer Dr.

11010 Summer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

11010 Summer Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Carrollwood Plantation 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Welcome home!! This lovely house is located in the desirable Carrollwood community with close proximity to surrounding amenities and popular Tampa Bay locations.

Enjoy this newly remodeled house, featuring spacious living room areas with soaring ceilings and large windows that provide an abundance of natural light.
You'll love the new kitchen featuring maple wood, soft closing cabinets, exotic granite countertops and breakfast bar that opens to the dining room area with french doors leading outside.

Many upgrades throughout include New A/C, New Tile Flooring in Living Room/ Dinning Room and Kitchen, New lush carpeting, interior paint, window fixtures, bathroom tiles, exterior paint, fully vinyl fenced backyard, as well as sod and landscaping.

Washer and dryer included, HOA included, lawn care and landscaping included. PETS Ok with Owner approval.

INCOME
Gross income at least 3 times price of rent.
Must have a minimum of two years with current employer.

Credit will be verified
The application will be denied for unfavorable accounts which include, but are not limited to: collections, charge-off, repossession, and current recent delinquency, and open bankruptcies.

CRIMINAL BACK GROUND CHECK
The applicant will automatically denied if:
1. Applicant has falsified information on the application.
2. The applicant has been convicted, has a felony record, or a 1st degree misdemeanor that was adjudicated guilty or had adjudication withheld in the past ten (10) years.
3. Applicant has ever been convicted of any sexual related offense or VCAP (Violent Crime Against Person) that was adjudicated guilty or had adjudication withheld.
4. Applicant has been evicted with in the last three (3) years.

Stuart Castillo
813-850-6236
Stuart@TBRAIG.com

(RLNE3650260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11010 Summer Dr. have any available units?
11010 Summer Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 11010 Summer Dr. have?
Some of 11010 Summer Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11010 Summer Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11010 Summer Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11010 Summer Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11010 Summer Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11010 Summer Dr. offer parking?
No, 11010 Summer Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11010 Summer Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11010 Summer Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11010 Summer Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 11010 Summer Dr. has a pool.
Does 11010 Summer Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11010 Summer Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11010 Summer Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11010 Summer Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11010 Summer Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11010 Summer Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarrollwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carrollwood Apartments with BalconiesCarrollwood Apartments with Gyms
Carrollwood Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FL
Westchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa