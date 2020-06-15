All apartments in Carrollwood
10512 Parkcrest Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:32 AM

10512 Parkcrest Drive

10512 Parkcrest Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10512 Parkcrest Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Plantation

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10512 PARKCREST DRIVE Tampa FL · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,193 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4784931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 Parkcrest Drive have any available units?
10512 Parkcrest Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10512 Parkcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10512 Parkcrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 Parkcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 Parkcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10512 Parkcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 10512 Parkcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10512 Parkcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 Parkcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 Parkcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10512 Parkcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 10512 Parkcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10512 Parkcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 Parkcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 Parkcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 Parkcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 Parkcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
