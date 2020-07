Amenities

This End Unit has lake view! This second story condo offers eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances with your full-size washer and dryer. Split bedrooms with master suite having a walk-in shower and 2 closets. Situated just east of N. Dale Mabry with shopping and restaurants nearby. Enjoy 2 pools, clubhouse, fitness center and tennis. There are parties held throughout the year in the clubhouse. floor plan attached to listing