Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lovely remodeled end unit 2 story condo in the heart of Carrollwood, with shopping, public transportation and the pool nearby. This condo has a newer roof, newer flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, newer fans, newer blinds and newer paint. Most importantly, this unit has a fenced-in Hobby Garden right off of the enclosed lanai. Finally, It has a wet bar in the living room ready to enhance your entertaining.