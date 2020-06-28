All apartments in Carrollwood
Carrollwood, FL
10048 OLD HAVEN WAY
10048 OLD HAVEN WAY

Carrollwood
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

10048 Old Haven Way, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous town-home in the heart of Carrollwood. This amazing end unit town home features 3 full bedrooms (upstairs) and two full baths (upstairs) plus a guest bath downstairs. Solid wood cabinets, granite counters, new appliances, and brand new flooring are just a few upgrades to mention. The kitchen features a built-in desk area and the spacious first floor offers open living. Upstairs you will find the master suite which features double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower stall. Generous storage throughout along with a full two car garage. Community pool and a convenient location makes this a great home! Sorry No Pets allowed. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY have any available units?
10048 OLD HAVEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY have?
Some of 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10048 OLD HAVEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY offers parking.
Does 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY has a pool.
Does 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10048 OLD HAVEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
