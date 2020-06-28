10048 OLD HAVEN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous town-home in the heart of Carrollwood. This amazing end unit town home features 3 full bedrooms (upstairs) and two full baths (upstairs) plus a guest bath downstairs. Solid wood cabinets, granite counters, new appliances, and brand new flooring are just a few upgrades to mention. The kitchen features a built-in desk area and the spacious first floor offers open living. Upstairs you will find the master suite which features double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower stall. Generous storage throughout along with a full two car garage. Community pool and a convenient location makes this a great home! Sorry No Pets allowed. Ready for immediate move in.