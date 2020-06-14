108 Apartments for rent in Estero, FL with garage
Estero is a small town in Lee County, Florida with a population of only 18,176 people. It’s main claim to fame is the Germain Arena, which is home to the Florida Everglades ice hockey team. The town is centered around the spring-fed Estero River, and is also home to Florida Gulf Coast University. It’s a lovely and relaxing place to visit and live and its residents boast about the peace and calm one can find on the nearby beaches and state park. See more
Estero apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.