Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Estero, FL with garage

Estero apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,124
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3792 Costa Maya WAY
3792 Costa Maya Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Looking for a great home to rent in Estero, FL? Look no further than this large 2,864 sqft 2nd-floor condo with an awesome water view! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20265 Royal Villagio CT
20265 Royal Villagio Court, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
21294 Braxfield LOOP
21294 Braxfield Loop, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This well-appointed 3 bedroom single family POOL home is located in one of the most desirable gated, golf course communities in Estero! The home is fully furnished and features a screened-in lanai with a private pool and spa, plantation shutters,

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13600 Lucera CT
13600 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely 2 bedroom + den villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20935 Island Sound CIR
20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
20591 Porthole Court
20591 Porthole Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1891 sqft
Come check out this coastal 3/2 single family home is centrally located in Estero and has all the upgrades.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9631 Falconer WAY
9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
19871 Chapel TRCE
19871 Chapel Trace, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2963 sqft
AVAILABLE Off Season 7/01/2020 through 11/30/2020 ($3,000 pr mo) and In-Season February, 2021 through March 30, 2021 ($12,000 per mo.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3348 sqft
This shows just like a model home. Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
23450 Alamanda DR
23450 Alamanda Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1615 sqft
Spacious, beautiful property near Coconut Point! This property features a 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths floor-plan with a spacious living area and a one car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
12563 Grandezza Circle
12563 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5086 sqft
Four bedroom, 3 bathroom courtyard home with pool. When you first enter through the main front door it opens up to a large courtyard area with an outdoor kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
10132 North Silver Palm DR
10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD
10781 Halfmoon Shoal Road, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2284 sqft
With truly a “WOW” VIEW!!! This beautiful Super Clean unit located at Lighthouse Bay Offers you a 3 BR / 2BA / 2 Car Garage! Enjoy your fresh cup of coffee in the morning from the under cover lanai with a beautiful view of the lake.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR
23498 Olde Meadowbrook Circle, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2567 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY. Showings available after June 15.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10735 Blue Bimini CIR
10735 Blue Bimini Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
Cute home in Estero. This home is in MINT condition. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage. The home has some very nice upgrades. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20092 Palermo Lake CT
20092 Palermo Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1975 sqft
Exceptionally clean & meticulously maintained in Savona, at The Club at Grandezza, this home offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 full bathrooms, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,2 car garage, screened lanai with gas grill and view of lake with lit fountain
City Guide for Estero, FL

Estero, FL: growing by about 80 residents every week!

Estero is a small town in Lee County, Florida with a population of only 18,176 people. It’s main claim to fame is the Germain Arena, which is home to the Florida Everglades ice hockey team. The town is centered around the spring-fed Estero River, and is also home to Florida Gulf Coast University. It’s a lovely and relaxing place to visit and live and its residents boast about the peace and calm one can find on the nearby beaches and state park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Estero, FL

Estero apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

