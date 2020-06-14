Apartment List
/
FL
/
san carlos park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

106 Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL with garage

San Carlos Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7139 Greenwood Park CIR
7139 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1810 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a gated community that is close to everything!! This home offers 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage. The contemporary kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7270 Jonas RD
7270 Jonas Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
FGCU STUDENTS WELCOME!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home was renovated and updated in 2016!!!! Home features 1 car garage and Florida Room. Additional detached shed. Located in great location of San Carlos Park near US 41. Home has CITY WATER and SEWER!!!!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8080 Albatross RD
8080 Albatross Road, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan! The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage space and opens up nicely to the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7288 Pebble Beach Rd
7288 Pebble Beach Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! Pool and Lawn Care Included!! - Beautiful older pool home sitting on a golf course. Lawn & pool care are included in the rent. 2 bedroom with a den, 2 bath home with tile throughout. Garage has been converted to a den.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7135 Greenwood Park CIR
7135 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1810 sqft
Absolutely stunning, luxury style town home offers, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a 2 car-garage in gated community w/views of Mullock Creek in South Fort Myers.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17525 Phlox DR
17525 Phlox Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home in desirable location of San Carlos Park. Home features split floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage. Spacious lanai and private backyard with mature landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos Park
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18247 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3792 Costa Maya WAY
3792 Costa Maya Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Looking for a great home to rent in Estero, FL? Look no further than this large 2,864 sqft 2nd-floor condo with an awesome water view! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9604 Roundstone CIR
9604 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
BEAUTIFUL SPLIT LEVEL TOWNHOME HERE WITH TWO CAR DRIVEWAY! UPGRADES INCLUDE TRAVERTINE TILED 1ST FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MODERN CUSTOM BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN WITH EXTRA BUILT IN CABINETRY AND COUNTER SPACE, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT, PAINTED

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5450 Park RD
5450 Park Road, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
NICE NEWER 2006 BUILD 1550SQFT COACH HOMES TUCKED DOWN QUIET PARK RD OF FT MYERS. CLOSE TO ISLAND PARK, BOAT RAMPS, 41, AND I75 MAKES THIS A GREAT SOUTH FORT MYERS LOCATION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9299 Crocus CT
9299 Crocus Court, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1567 sqft
Excellent home available in San Carlos Park. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in San Carlos Park. This home is available for July 1. The home features tile in all the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19063 PINE RUN LANE
19063 Pine Run Lane, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 COMPLETED UPDATED OPEN PLAN 3BR 2BA GRANITE K/BA - Property Id: 153845 Great LOCATIONS in desirable Three Oaks neighborhood completely updated perfectly located in San Carlos 3bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage SFH.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9631 Falconer WAY
9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6053 Montego Bay LOOP
6053 Montego Bay Loop, Lee County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2530 sqft
Looking for a charming and affordable gulf access new construction home? Community boat ramp, pool and boat storage are just a few of the amazing amenities this community offers its residents.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18238 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18238 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1525 sqft
Creekside Preserve is a community located in Fort Myers between Estero Bay Nature Preserve and Mullock Creek. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and is a well-planned 3 bedroom + den, 2 baths with a 1 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9638 Roundstone CIR
9638 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with 1 car attached garage in Timberwalk community off of 3 Oaks Pkwy. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SWFL International Airport, I-75 corridor, area beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
17491 Old Harmony DR
17491 Old Harmony Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful end unit, 3br/2b with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
19902 Coconut Harbor CIR
19902 Coconut Harbor Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1876 sqft
Like new home for rent in gated community just off 41 with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, laundry room, screened lanai, and oversized 2-car garage. Neutral décor with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan. Lake view.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Carlos Park, FL

San Carlos Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

San Carlos Park 1 BedroomsSan Carlos Park 2 BedroomsSan Carlos Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Carlos Park 3 Bedrooms
San Carlos Park Apartments with BalconySan Carlos Park Apartments with GarageSan Carlos Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Carlos Park Apartments with Parking
San Carlos Park Apartments with PoolSan Carlos Park Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Carlos Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Carlos Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University