122 Apartments for rent in Villas, FL with garage

Villas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5630 Chelsey LN
5630 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3311 New South Province Road, 3
3311 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
869 sqft
3311 New South Province Road, 3 Available 06/15/20 Provincetown *Coming Soon* - Tucked away in a gated community is this completely remodeled townhome is coming available for immediate move in. This 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Villas
Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7650 Gladiolus DR
7650 Gladiolus Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,399
Amavida- A Love of Life.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6798 Overlook DR
6798 Overlook Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14931 Reflection Key CIR
14931 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very well run gated community. 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Very private location, backs up to Lakes Park, yet close to everything in South Ft. Myers. Great floor plan. Backs up to Lakes Park.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
1361 Wainwright WAY
1361 Wainwright Way, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Gulf Access pool home with boat lift in beautiful Whiskey Creek. Available furnished or unfurnished. This home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac and features a formal dining room, glassed lanai and a screened lanai.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7856 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Unfurnished Reflection Lakes rental. Available immediately! No pets allowed. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 car garage. All solid surface flooring, and well appointed. Reflection Lakes is a great place to live.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Villas
Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
214 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
72 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4401 Lazio Way Apt 106
4401 Lazio Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1926 sqft
End Unit 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths 1 car garage. Large tiled living, dining room and kitchenette. Power room on first floor. Lots of storage inside and out. Bedrooms have carpet. Upstairs laundry room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Villas, FL

Villas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

