6021 Silver King BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub lobby sauna tennis court

Enjoy living the resort dream! The accommodations feature over 3000SF of living area with 3 terraces, private 2-car garage parking and private elevator lobby entrance. Three bedrooms in a split plan all with full en-suite baths. Beautiful kitchen with island and bar top. The den set up as a TV room. Lounge under the palm trees poolside and watch the boats and yachts in the marina. There are plenty of activities available at the marina with boat, paddle board & kayak rentals or take a dolphin sunset cruise right from the marina. The community amenities include three pools, two fitness centers, tennis, bocce ball, horse shoes, sauna and steam showers. Walk to waterfront restaurants and shops, or have a Spa Day at the full service Salon & Spa Sorry No Pets Permitted.