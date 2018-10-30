All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 6021 Silver King BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
6021 Silver King BLVD
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:24 AM

6021 Silver King BLVD

6021 Silver King Boulevard · (239) 898-9747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6021 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
bocce court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Enjoy living the resort dream! The accommodations feature over 3000SF of living area with 3 terraces, private 2-car garage parking and private elevator lobby entrance. Three bedrooms in a split plan all with full en-suite baths. Beautiful kitchen with island and bar top. The den set up as a TV room. Lounge under the palm trees poolside and watch the boats and yachts in the marina. There are plenty of activities available at the marina with boat, paddle board & kayak rentals or take a dolphin sunset cruise right from the marina. The community amenities include three pools, two fitness centers, tennis, bocce ball, horse shoes, sauna and steam showers. Walk to waterfront restaurants and shops, or have a Spa Day at the full service Salon & Spa Sorry No Pets Permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Silver King BLVD have any available units?
6021 Silver King BLVD has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 Silver King BLVD have?
Some of 6021 Silver King BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Silver King BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Silver King BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Silver King BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Silver King BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 6021 Silver King BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Silver King BLVD does offer parking.
Does 6021 Silver King BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 Silver King BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Silver King BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6021 Silver King BLVD has a pool.
Does 6021 Silver King BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6021 Silver King BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Silver King BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 Silver King BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6021 Silver King BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity