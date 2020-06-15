4707 Skyline BLVD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Contemporary 1/2 Duplex with Access to the Gulf of Mexico, built in 2019. Access to The Gulf of Mexico, patio is now screened in (not reflected in pictures). This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom comes with impact resistant windows, sliders and doors and features a contemporary design kitchen with Quartz counters and Samsung stainless steel appliances. 12x24 tile flooring throughout, bathroom vanities are also Quartz. Floor to ceiling tile in master shower and 2nd bath with all contemporary trim and design. Laundry room is inside under air. Spacious and private lanai looking straight down a gulf access canal. Central Cape Coral location, quick access to Cape Coral Pkwy.