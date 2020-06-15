All apartments in Cape Coral
4707 Skyline BLVD

4707 Skyline Boulevard · (239) 738-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4707 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Contemporary 1/2 Duplex with Access to the Gulf of Mexico, built in 2019. Access to The Gulf of Mexico, patio is now screened in (not reflected in pictures). This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom comes with impact resistant windows, sliders and doors and features a contemporary design kitchen with Quartz counters and Samsung stainless steel appliances. 12x24 tile flooring throughout, bathroom vanities are also Quartz. Floor to ceiling tile in master shower and 2nd bath with all contemporary trim and design. Laundry room is inside under air. Spacious and private lanai looking straight down a gulf access canal. Central Cape Coral location, quick access to Cape Coral Pkwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Skyline BLVD have any available units?
4707 Skyline BLVD has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4707 Skyline BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Skyline BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Skyline BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Skyline BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4707 Skyline BLVD offer parking?
No, 4707 Skyline BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Skyline BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Skyline BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Skyline BLVD have a pool?
No, 4707 Skyline BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Skyline BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4707 Skyline BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Skyline BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Skyline BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Skyline BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Skyline BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
