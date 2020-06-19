4612 SW 8th CT

Amenities

NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental. EVERYTHING you need is here~~full size washer & dryer, 5 large flat-screen TVs, all large and small appliances, lovely dishes, glasses, cookware, and all the essentials for everyday living. Just bring your flip-flops, swimwear, and toothbrush! This immaculate space comfortably sleeps 6 persons in 3 bedrooms, each of which has a new flat-screen TV. Master Bedroom & 2nd bedroom have queen beds; 3rd bedroom has twin beds.Ideally located in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of sunny Cape Coral, Florida near shopping, excellent schools, health care, parks, and restaurants ~~ less than 10 minutes to Cape Coral Beach and Cape Coral Yacht Club Community Park. Less than 1 hour to the sugar-sand beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Captiva!