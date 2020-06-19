All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

4612 SW 8th CT

4612 Southwest 8th Court · (239) 699-5197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4612 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4612 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental. EVERYTHING you need is here~~full size washer & dryer, 5 large flat-screen TVs, all large and small appliances, lovely dishes, glasses, cookware, and all the essentials for everyday living. Just bring your flip-flops, swimwear, and toothbrush! This immaculate space comfortably sleeps 6 persons in 3 bedrooms, each of which has a new flat-screen TV. Master Bedroom & 2nd bedroom have queen beds; 3rd bedroom has twin beds.Ideally located in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of sunny Cape Coral, Florida near shopping, excellent schools, health care, parks, and restaurants ~~ less than 10 minutes to Cape Coral Beach and Cape Coral Yacht Club Community Park. Less than 1 hour to the sugar-sand beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Captiva!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 SW 8th CT have any available units?
4612 SW 8th CT has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 SW 8th CT have?
Some of 4612 SW 8th CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 SW 8th CT currently offering any rent specials?
4612 SW 8th CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 SW 8th CT pet-friendly?
No, 4612 SW 8th CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4612 SW 8th CT offer parking?
Yes, 4612 SW 8th CT does offer parking.
Does 4612 SW 8th CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 SW 8th CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 SW 8th CT have a pool?
No, 4612 SW 8th CT does not have a pool.
Does 4612 SW 8th CT have accessible units?
No, 4612 SW 8th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 SW 8th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 SW 8th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
