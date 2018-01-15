All apartments in Cape Coral
2131 SW 52nd ST
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:15 PM

2131 SW 52nd ST

2131 Southwest 52nd Street · (239) 225-8231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2131 Southwest 52nd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
guest suite
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Owner will not consider an annual rental. OFF SEASON ONLY. This luxury home is situated on a gulf access canal 20 minutes from the river. Mature landscaping & palms are located throughout the property. There are tie ups for a medium sized boat at the rear of the property on the opposite side of the boat lift. Enjoy a quiet evening fishing off the dock or enjoy the heated pool & attached jacuzzi. Relax in ample space with a fully equipped property that sleeps 6 comfortably. The master suite offers a queen bed, TV/DVD player & also access to the pool. The master offers an adjoining master bath with his-hers sinks, a jetted soaking tub, walk in shower w/heat lighting & natural lighting. Guest suite has a queen bed w/ample closet space, TV/DVD & beautiful views. Third guest suite offers double twin beds an adjoining pool bath & a large closet. Entrance leads through to an open-floor-plan area, to the kitchen, which is fully appliance to equipped your needs. $2100 Per Month May-November, 11.5% tax rate applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 SW 52nd ST have any available units?
2131 SW 52nd ST has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 SW 52nd ST have?
Some of 2131 SW 52nd ST's amenities include parking, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 SW 52nd ST currently offering any rent specials?
2131 SW 52nd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 SW 52nd ST pet-friendly?
No, 2131 SW 52nd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2131 SW 52nd ST offer parking?
Yes, 2131 SW 52nd ST does offer parking.
Does 2131 SW 52nd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 SW 52nd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 SW 52nd ST have a pool?
Yes, 2131 SW 52nd ST has a pool.
Does 2131 SW 52nd ST have accessible units?
No, 2131 SW 52nd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 SW 52nd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 SW 52nd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
