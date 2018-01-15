2131 SW 52nd ST

Amenities

Owner will not consider an annual rental. OFF SEASON ONLY. This luxury home is situated on a gulf access canal 20 minutes from the river. Mature landscaping & palms are located throughout the property. There are tie ups for a medium sized boat at the rear of the property on the opposite side of the boat lift. Enjoy a quiet evening fishing off the dock or enjoy the heated pool & attached jacuzzi. Relax in ample space with a fully equipped property that sleeps 6 comfortably. The master suite offers a queen bed, TV/DVD player & also access to the pool. The master offers an adjoining master bath with his-hers sinks, a jetted soaking tub, walk in shower w/heat lighting & natural lighting. Guest suite has a queen bed w/ample closet space, TV/DVD & beautiful views. Third guest suite offers double twin beds an adjoining pool bath & a large closet. Entrance leads through to an open-floor-plan area, to the kitchen, which is fully appliance to equipped your needs. $2100 Per Month May-November, 11.5% tax rate applies