Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1904 SW 3rd ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1904 SW 3rd ST

1904 Southwest 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Southwest 3rd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Mariner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You don’t want to miss this opportunity, READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! call and schedule your showing today before this is just another home, GONE! Come see this charming 1458 square foot home, located in Cape Coral! Just minutes from shopping and dining, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and DEN home has something everyone can enjoy! This incredibly inviting home is just minutes away from downtown Cape Coral's shopping/dining district, Ft. Myers and SWFL Int'l Airport. Great for first home! Living the Dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 SW 3rd ST have any available units?
1904 SW 3rd ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1904 SW 3rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
1904 SW 3rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 SW 3rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 1904 SW 3rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1904 SW 3rd ST offer parking?
No, 1904 SW 3rd ST does not offer parking.
Does 1904 SW 3rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 SW 3rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 SW 3rd ST have a pool?
No, 1904 SW 3rd ST does not have a pool.
Does 1904 SW 3rd ST have accessible units?
No, 1904 SW 3rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 SW 3rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 SW 3rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 SW 3rd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 SW 3rd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
