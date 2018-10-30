1904 SW 3rd ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

You don’t want to miss this opportunity, READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! call and schedule your showing today before this is just another home, GONE! Come see this charming 1458 square foot home, located in Cape Coral! Just minutes from shopping and dining, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and DEN home has something everyone can enjoy! This incredibly inviting home is just minutes away from downtown Cape Coral's shopping/dining district, Ft. Myers and SWFL Int'l Airport. Great for first home! Living the Dream!