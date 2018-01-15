All apartments in Cape Coral
1304 Miramar ST

1304 Miramar Street · (239) 222-3061
Location

1304 Miramar Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
PERFECT SEASONAL RENTAL......UNIT HAS A PLACE TO DOCK A BOAT. This is a gorgeous upstairs condo unit with an absolutely perfect large screened in lanai that overlooks the boat dock, canal and swimming pool. Decorated for comfort; very clean, beautiful flooring. Great location, close to restaurants, entertainment, water activities. This is a second floor unit with no elevator, but easy stairs to climb. An added bonus with this end unit, which is rarely found are stairs from the lanai leading down to swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Miramar ST have any available units?
1304 Miramar ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1304 Miramar ST currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Miramar ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Miramar ST pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Miramar ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1304 Miramar ST offer parking?
No, 1304 Miramar ST does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Miramar ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Miramar ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Miramar ST have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Miramar ST has a pool.
Does 1304 Miramar ST have accessible units?
No, 1304 Miramar ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Miramar ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Miramar ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Miramar ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Miramar ST does not have units with air conditioning.
