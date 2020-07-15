All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1101 NW 19th AVE

1101 Northwest 19th Avenue
Location

1101 Northwest 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Mariner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Cape Coral near the intersection of Chiquita and Tropicana. This home features tiled flooring through main living areas and carpet in bedrooms, split floor plan, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that overlooks the living area, dual basin vanity in master bathroom, ceiling fans, blinds on windows, tub/shower combo in second bathroom, and covered patio on rear of home. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet due prior to lease start date / $25 per pet rent each month. If the animal is a service or ESA, the pet fees and rents do not apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1101 NW 19th AVE have any available units?
1101 NW 19th AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 NW 19th AVE have?
Some of 1101 NW 19th AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 NW 19th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1101 NW 19th AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 NW 19th AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 NW 19th AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1101 NW 19th AVE offer parking?
No, 1101 NW 19th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1101 NW 19th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 NW 19th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 NW 19th AVE have a pool?
No, 1101 NW 19th AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1101 NW 19th AVE have accessible units?
No, 1101 NW 19th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 NW 19th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 NW 19th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
