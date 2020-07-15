1101 NW 19th AVE

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Cape Coral near the intersection of Chiquita and Tropicana. This home features tiled flooring through main living areas and carpet in bedrooms, split floor plan, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that overlooks the living area, dual basin vanity in master bathroom, ceiling fans, blinds on windows, tub/shower combo in second bathroom, and covered patio on rear of home. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet due prior to lease start date / $25 per pet rent each month. If the animal is a service or ESA, the pet fees and rents do not apply.