Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:26 AM

5807 N Atlantic Avenue

5807 North Atlantic Avenue · (321) 458-6548
Location

5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Banana River Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 525 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups. This 2nd floor end unit overlooks one of two community pools, tile and laminate throughout, modern decor and finishes, updated appliances, spacious screened in balcony, office with daybed & nice sized closet, covered parking, guest spaces. Riverfront complex with tennis courts, two pools, gazebo, and pier. Close to area amenities, Publix shopping center, Port Canaveral, beaches, Patrick AFB, Space Center, major area thoroughfares, and just a short drive to Orlando. A must see in this price range!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
5807 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5807 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 5807 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5807 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5807 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 5807 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5807 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5807 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 N Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5807 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 5807 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5807 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
