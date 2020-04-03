555 Fillmore Avenue

Amenities

RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean. Freshly painted walls, beautifully furnished to make you feel entirely at home. Granite counter tops, newer appliances, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer, and yes a view that can't be captured in a day. Sit and sip on the balcony listening to the waves lap on the beach in the quaint Cape Canaveral of Florida. Short distance to the Port where the awesome cruise ships come in to dock. Close to restaurants, Jetty Park, Cocoa Beach Pier, and the Space center. 45 minutes to Orlando International Airport and an hour drive to the famous theme parks where you find Mickey Mouse & Minnie.