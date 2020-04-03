All apartments in Cape Canaveral
555 Fillmore Avenue

555 Fillmore Avenue · (412) 779-0650
Location

555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean. Freshly painted walls, beautifully furnished to make you feel entirely at home. Granite counter tops, newer appliances, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer, and yes a view that can't be captured in a day. Sit and sip on the balcony listening to the waves lap on the beach in the quaint Cape Canaveral of Florida. Short distance to the Port where the awesome cruise ships come in to dock. Close to restaurants, Jetty Park, Cocoa Beach Pier, and the Space center. 45 minutes to Orlando International Airport and an hour drive to the famous theme parks where you find Mickey Mouse & Minnie.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Fillmore Avenue have any available units?
555 Fillmore Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 Fillmore Avenue have?
Some of 555 Fillmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Fillmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
555 Fillmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Fillmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 555 Fillmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 555 Fillmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 555 Fillmore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 555 Fillmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Fillmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Fillmore Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 555 Fillmore Avenue has a pool.
Does 555 Fillmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 555 Fillmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Fillmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Fillmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Fillmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Fillmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
