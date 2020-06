Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST STEPS TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, SOUTH OF THE PIER AND NORTH OF THE JETTYS. THE PERFECT BEACH RETREAT. THIS TOWNHOME OFFERS 2 MASTER SUITES AND A 1/2 BATH DOWN STAIRS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND FULLY UPDATED AND OFFER . YOUR OWN PRIVATE BACKYARD AND SCREENED IN PORCH. LOCATION IS JUST MINUTES TO THE PORT, JETTYS AND A 45 MINUTE DRIVE TO ORLANDO.