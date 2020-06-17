315 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous full furnished 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage middle unit townhouse completely updated with new tile, carpet, kitchen, baths, appliances, and light fixtures. Downstairs, the kitchen and living room open onto the private patio and fenced in yard, and upstairs, the master suite has its own balcony. Washer & dryer in unit. Just steps to the beach, don't miss this property in XLNT location near Port Canaveral, area amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment, services, and more.