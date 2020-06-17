All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Cape Canaveral, FL
315 Jefferson Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

315 Jefferson Avenue

315 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 Jefferson Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
Absolutely gorgeous full furnished 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage middle unit townhouse completely updated with new tile, carpet, kitchen, baths, appliances, and light fixtures. Downstairs, the kitchen and living room open onto the private patio and fenced in yard, and upstairs, the master suite has its own balcony. Washer & dryer in unit. Just steps to the beach, don't miss this property in XLNT location near Port Canaveral, area amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment, services, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
315 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Canaveral, FL.
What amenities does 315 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 315 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 315 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 Jefferson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 315 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
