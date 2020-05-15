All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:21 AM

300 Columbia Drive

300 Columbia Drive · (321) 752-5858
Location

300 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Columbiad Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3082 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome home! 2 bedroom, updated kitchen with newer appliances, gorgeous canal views from your wrap-around corner balcony and fully furnished! Bring your toothbrush and a suitcase and get settled in quickly so you can spend your time enjoying the views and experiencing all the Space Coast has to offer. This lovely condo complex offers a heated pool, boat slip, clubhouse and fitness room. Take the elevator to your unit, or get a workout and take the stairs. Trash chute is located just outside the door to your unit. Make an appointment to see this one before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Columbia Drive have any available units?
300 Columbia Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 300 Columbia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Columbia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 Columbia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 300 Columbia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Columbia Drive does offer parking.
Does 300 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Columbia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 300 Columbia Drive has a pool.
Does 300 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
