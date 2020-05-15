300 Columbia Drive

Amenities

Welcome home! 2 bedroom, updated kitchen with newer appliances, gorgeous canal views from your wrap-around corner balcony and fully furnished! Bring your toothbrush and a suitcase and get settled in quickly so you can spend your time enjoying the views and experiencing all the Space Coast has to offer. This lovely condo complex offers a heated pool, boat slip, clubhouse and fitness room. Take the elevator to your unit, or get a workout and take the stairs. Trash chute is located just outside the door to your unit. Make an appointment to see this one before it is gone!