Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW! 1 bedroom condo fully furnished just a few blocks to the beach. Second floor unit over looking the community pool, assigned parking, laundry facilities on site. Close to restaurants, library & Port Canaveral. Owner will consider small dog 30lbs or less. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and internet. Owner will consider a 7 month lease at $1,300 per month