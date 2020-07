Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great townhouse with wood burning fireplace. This spacious updated townhome offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a bonus loft area. Many new updates to include new upstairs bathroom, newer kitchen, and upstairs flooring. Don't miss this one it wont last long! Still in process of fixing a few items and unit will be professionally cleaned prior to move in.