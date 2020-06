Amenities

pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan hot tub internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub internet access

Beautifully furnished 2nd floor unit in Portside Villas with high vaulted ceilings. Heated pool and spa steps away from this 2nd story walk up unit. Available NOW, move in ready! Great for a corporate relocation, 1 year lease term is preferred at $1400 per month plus all utilities. Basic cable and wi-fi is included! This unit doesn't accept pets and smoking is not allowed.