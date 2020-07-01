All apartments in Cape Canaveral
121 Ocean Park Lane
121 Ocean Park Lane

121 Ocean Park Ln · (321) 458-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Bright, fully furnished one bedroom unit in desirable Villages of Seaport gated community. Tile flooring throughout, modern stackable washer and dryer, flat screen TV, and private screened in patio. Access to numerous community amenities including beach access, tennis courts, vehicle wash, and more. XLNT location in Cape Canaveral near Port Canaveral, local shopping, dining, and entertainment, surround Space Coast areas, Kennedy Space Center, and just a short drive to Orlando. Not available for seasonal winter rental 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Ocean Park Lane have any available units?
121 Ocean Park Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Ocean Park Lane have?
Some of 121 Ocean Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Ocean Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
121 Ocean Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Ocean Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 121 Ocean Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 121 Ocean Park Lane offer parking?
No, 121 Ocean Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 121 Ocean Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Ocean Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Ocean Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 121 Ocean Park Lane has a pool.
Does 121 Ocean Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 121 Ocean Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Ocean Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Ocean Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Ocean Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Ocean Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
