121 Ocean Park Lane

Amenities
Bright, fully furnished one bedroom unit in desirable Villages of Seaport gated community. Tile flooring throughout, modern stackable washer and dryer, flat screen TV, and private screened in patio. Access to numerous community amenities including beach access, tennis courts, vehicle wash, and more. XLNT location in Cape Canaveral near Port Canaveral, local shopping, dining, and entertainment, surround Space Coast areas, Kennedy Space Center, and just a short drive to Orlando. Not available for seasonal winter rental 2021.