121 Ocean Park Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool tennis court hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Bright, fully furnished one bedroom unit in desirable Villages of Seaport gated community. Tile flooring throughout, modern stackable washer and dryer, flat screen TV, and private screened in patio. Access to numerous community amenities including beach access, tennis courts, vehicle wash, and more. XLNT location in Cape Canaveral near Port Canaveral, local shopping, dining, and entertainment, surround Space Coast areas, Kennedy Space Center, and just a short drive to Orlando. Not available for seasonal winter rental 2021.