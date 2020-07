Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681



Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout. Fully tiled walk in shower in master bedroom with new vanity. This home offers air conditioned laundry room with additional storage and 1 car garage. Recently painted with cool coastal color on interior walls. Screened lanai and deck with a sun shade for outside entertainment! Must See!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3831-catalina-dr-palm-beach-gardens-fl/304681

Property Id 304681



(RLNE5938117)