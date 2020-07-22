Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

160 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Cabana Colony should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 Gull Road
3737 Gull Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3/2 close to Gardens Mall, beaches, shopping and I95. Corner lot with fenced backyard is on a quiet street. Kitchen has granite counters, an island and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
21 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,643
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,541
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 Alcazar Place
3021 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
3021 Alcazar Place Apt #208, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 05/22/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11011 Legacy Lane, Unit 301
11011 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
846 sqft
All amenities included with rent: • 24-Hour Fitness Center • Lighted Tennis Courts • Lakeside Pool & Spa • Private Clubhouse • Valet Trash Service • Children's “Tot Lot” • Business Center (WiFi) • Building Insurance • Common Area Lighting &

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11000 Legacy Place - 12-304
11000 Legacy Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
846 sqft
Very nice, 846 sq. ft. 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with a balcony in Legacy Place. Right in the middle of Palm Beach Gardens, close to Downtown and Gardens Mall, with easy access to I-95 and Palm Beach State.
Results within 5 miles of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
38 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,433
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
33 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
78 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
26 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
19 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
5 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Cabana Colony, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Cabana Colony should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Cabana Colony may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Cabana Colony. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

