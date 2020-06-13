All apartments in Cabana Colony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

3626 Everglades Road

3626 Everglades Road · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3626 Everglades Road, Cabana Colony, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Everglades Road have any available units?
3626 Everglades Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3626 Everglades Road currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Everglades Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Everglades Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Everglades Road is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Everglades Road offer parking?
No, 3626 Everglades Road does not offer parking.
Does 3626 Everglades Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Everglades Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Everglades Road have a pool?
Yes, 3626 Everglades Road has a pool.
Does 3626 Everglades Road have accessible units?
No, 3626 Everglades Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Everglades Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Everglades Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 Everglades Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 Everglades Road does not have units with air conditioning.
