4140 SW 24 Ct - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Great apartment in Fort Lauderdale area 12 month lease $1,075.00 an additional $65 charge monthly (not included in rent) for Pest Control, Garbage & Sewer). Very good location, close to I-95/Turnpike, very easy to access public transportation, many restaurants, and schools. Very easy approval process. No homeowner association, quick 24-hour approval with proof of income, standard credit screening check, and background check. Call us or email to schedule a showing! CALL NOW FOR MOVE IN SPECIALS!!

Fast Approvals, immediate movein available