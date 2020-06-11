All apartments in Broadview Park
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

4140 SW 24 Ct - 2

4140 SW 24th Ct · (305) 904-2447
Location

4140 SW 24th Ct, Broadview Park, FL 33317
Broadview Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Great apartment in Fort Lauderdale area 12 month lease $1,075.00 an additional $65 charge monthly (not included in rent) for Pest Control, Garbage & Sewer). Very good location, close to I-95/Turnpike, very easy to access public transportation, many restaurants, and schools. Very easy approval process. No homeowner association, quick 24-hour approval with proof of income, standard credit screening check, and background check. Call us or email to schedule a showing! CALL NOW FOR MOVE IN SPECIALS!!
Fast Approvals, immediate movein available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 have any available units?
4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadview Park, FL.
What amenities does 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 have?
Some of 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 offer parking?
No, 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 have a pool?
Yes, 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 has a pool.
Does 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4140 SW 24 Ct - 2 has units with air conditioning.
