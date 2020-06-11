4140 SW 24 Ct - 2

Amenities
Great apartment in Fort Lauderdale area 12 month lease $1,075.00 an additional $65 charge monthly (not included in rent) for Pest Control, Garbage & Sewer). Very good location, close to I-95/Turnpike, very easy to access public transportation, many restaurants, and schools. Very easy approval process. No homeowner association, quick 24-hour approval with proof of income, standard credit screening check, and background check. Call us or email to schedule a showing! CALL NOW FOR MOVE IN SPECIALS!!
Fast Approvals, immediate movein available