Luxury abounds in this contemporary direct oceanfront home with cathedral ceilings & walls of windows making for incredible views from the upstairs great room & upstairs master suite. Top quality fixtures & furnishings in every room including the amazing master bath & fully appointed & equipped kitchen. Downstairs includes more living area with a spacious family room & two bedrooms. Entertaining extends outside on the balcony or in the large private backyard. The warm sand & waves are only steps away on your own private boardwalk to miles of ocean & beautiful beach. Enjoy the Florida sunrise every morning over the Atlantic Ocean, days on the sand & Nightlife, Fine Dining & Entertainment only a short drive away. Bring your bathing suit and toothbrush as the home is stocked including