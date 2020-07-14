5569 Cord Grass Lane

Amenities
Come rent paradise for $2200 (year lease) and eXperience ''Island Life'' with this fully furnished 2bdrm/2bth Townhouse Rental. No worries- the townhouse has everything you need (Forks to Flat Screens, washer & dryer, even Fishing Gear;), so you can start living your Best Beach life. Located in the Ocean to River Community- South Shores, which boasts-. an eXpansive River Dock for Fishing, Boating, Kayak & SUP Launch, Panoramic Sunsets, large Community Pool with Pavilion/Cocina, Har-Tru Tennis Courts, and Private Beach Access to your practically private Beach- mostly Turtles. Seriously, this is the best kept secret in FL-shhh ;). Watch the Sunrise on the Atlantic - Sunset on the Indian River, 12 miles to Sebastian Inlet, and only 2 miles to Publix.