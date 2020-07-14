All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

5569 Cord Grass Lane

5569 Cord Grass Lane · (404) 931-8488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5569 Cord Grass Lane, Brevard County, FL 32951

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Come rent paradise for $2200 (year lease) and eXperience ''Island Life'' with this fully furnished 2bdrm/2bth Townhouse Rental. No worries- the townhouse has everything you need (Forks to Flat Screens, washer & dryer, even Fishing Gear;), so you can start living your Best Beach life. Located in the Ocean to River Community- South Shores, which boasts-. an eXpansive River Dock for Fishing, Boating, Kayak & SUP Launch, Panoramic Sunsets, large Community Pool with Pavilion/Cocina, Har-Tru Tennis Courts, and Private Beach Access to your practically private Beach- mostly Turtles. Seriously, this is the best kept secret in FL-shhh ;). Watch the Sunrise on the Atlantic - Sunset on the Indian River, 12 miles to Sebastian Inlet, and only 2 miles to Publix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

