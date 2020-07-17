All apartments in Brevard County
318 Norwich Lane, #B-18
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

318 Norwich Lane, #B-18

318 Norwich Lane · (833) 203-0755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

318 Norwich Lane, Brevard County, FL 32951

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-18 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
bocce court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* SALES PRICE REDUCED! HOME IS ALSO BEING OFFERED TO RENT! Brand new home located at The Waters in Melbourne Beach, Florida! Live in luxury and enjoy everything The Waters has to offer! The Waters residents enjoy private beach access, private fishing pier, picnic pavilions, bocce ball courts, heated community pool, and clubhouse. This lovely home comes fully furnished with beach decor. Retire in Paradise! Call today for a private tour of our community and viewing of this home! Measurements are approximate owner must verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 have any available units?
318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 have?
Some of 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18's amenities include pool, bocce court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 currently offering any rent specials?
318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 pet-friendly?
No, 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 offer parking?
No, 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 does not offer parking.
Does 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 have a pool?
Yes, 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 has a pool.
Does 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 have accessible units?
No, 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Norwich Lane, #B-18 does not have units with air conditioning.
