318 Norwich Lane, #B-18

Amenities

pool bocce court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool

*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* SALES PRICE REDUCED! HOME IS ALSO BEING OFFERED TO RENT! Brand new home located at The Waters in Melbourne Beach, Florida! Live in luxury and enjoy everything The Waters has to offer! The Waters residents enjoy private beach access, private fishing pier, picnic pavilions, bocce ball courts, heated community pool, and clubhouse. This lovely home comes fully furnished with beach decor. Retire in Paradise! Call today for a private tour of our community and viewing of this home! Measurements are approximate owner must verify.