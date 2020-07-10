All apartments in Brevard County
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a

295 Highway A1a · (321) 863-2754
Location

295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL 32937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony. It includes an Open Living room, Dining room, Kitchen and Dinette Plus an oceanfront master w/King size bed, luxury bath w/jetted tub & separate shower,and of course double sinks. Complex features pool, club room and private beach access. Laundry room w/ Washer/Dryer. 3 month minimum but no pets. Short term $3800 includes water/sewer, trash, basic cable, WIFI, electric w/$100 cap, $200 cleaning fee, 12% tax Great Location close to 404, shopping at the Avenues and good restaurants! No pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Highway A1a have any available units?
295 Highway A1a has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 295 Highway A1a have?
Some of 295 Highway A1a's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
295 Highway A1a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Highway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 295 Highway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 295 Highway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 295 Highway A1a offers parking.
Does 295 Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 Highway A1a offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 295 Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 295 Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 295 Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
