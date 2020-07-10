295 Highway A1a

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony. It includes an Open Living room, Dining room, Kitchen and Dinette Plus an oceanfront master w/King size bed, luxury bath w/jetted tub & separate shower,and of course double sinks. Complex features pool, club room and private beach access. Laundry room w/ Washer/Dryer. 3 month minimum but no pets. Short term $3800 includes water/sewer, trash, basic cable, WIFI, electric w/$100 cap, $200 cleaning fee, 12% tax Great Location close to 404, shopping at the Avenues and good restaurants! No pet