Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled beachside home only steps to the ocean. Charming home has been freshly painted and it is light and bright with all new blinds. Kitchen has granite counter tops brand new kitchen appliances and has tile floors. Three spacious bedrooms have hardwood floors and has updated bathrooms. Living room has french doors , tiled flooring and leads into dining area. Enjoy the enclosed lanai and large backyard fenced with a shed. The lawn service is included in the rent. Long term tenants preferred and must fill out a credit and background check.