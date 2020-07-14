199 Highway A1a

Amenities

Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach. Open floor plan, well appointed kitchen, comfortable living space, modern bathrooms, generous master suite & oceanfront patio. All the creature comforts for easy beach living. Front loading washer dryer. Community heated pool, clubhouse, lovely landscaping, private gated beach access to the sandy beaches of Satellite beach. Enjoy the beach, whether you are here for work or pleasure. And bring your fury friend with you. Conveniently located just a few blocks south of Pineda Causeway on A1A and close to Patrick Air Force Base.. NOT taking 21 season reservation.