All apartments in Brevard County
Find more places like 199 Highway A1a.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
199 Highway A1a
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

199 Highway A1a

199 Highway A1a · (321) 243-9707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

199 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL 32937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B102 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach. Open floor plan, well appointed kitchen, comfortable living space, modern bathrooms, generous master suite & oceanfront patio. All the creature comforts for easy beach living. Front loading washer dryer. Community heated pool, clubhouse, lovely landscaping, private gated beach access to the sandy beaches of Satellite beach. Enjoy the beach, whether you are here for work or pleasure. And bring your fury friend with you. Conveniently located just a few blocks south of Pineda Causeway on A1A and close to Patrick Air Force Base.. NOT taking 21 season reservation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Highway A1a have any available units?
199 Highway A1a has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 199 Highway A1a have?
Some of 199 Highway A1a's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
199 Highway A1a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Highway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 199 Highway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 199 Highway A1a offer parking?
No, 199 Highway A1a does not offer parking.
Does 199 Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 Highway A1a offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 199 Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 199 Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 199 Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 199 Highway A1a?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail
Melbourne, FL 32935
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way
Viera West, FL 32940
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive
Melbourne, FL 32934
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLCape Canaveral, FLViera West, FLTitusville, FLSharpes, FLPort St. John, FLCocoa West, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa, FLSebastian, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLIndialantic, FLWest Melbourne, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLRockledge, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity